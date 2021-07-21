New York Mets
Mets figuring out what’s next for Carlos Carrasco - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 10m
It sounds like the Mets will have to wait just a bit longer for Carlos Carrasco’s season debut.
2021 MLB trade deadline tracker: Rumors, news, analysis and latest buzz
by: ESPN.com — ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 8m
July 30 is approaching fast. Here's the freshest intel we're hearing, reaction to completed deals and what to know for every team.
Mets Claim Roel Ramirez Off Waivers From Cardinals
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Mets announced they've claimed right-hander Roel Ramírez off waivers from the Cardinals. New York had a vacancy on the 40-man …
Luis Guillorme homers (1) on a fly ball to center field. Tomas Nido scores. | 07/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
NYM vs. CIN at Great American Ball Park
Press release: Mets claim Roe Ramírez
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., July 21, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has claimed RHP Roel Ramírez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals. Ramirez will be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. Ramírez, 26, has appeared in one game this year and in...
Video Story: Mets, Reds wrap set at GABP
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
Mets @ Reds Jul. 21, 2021
Carlos Carrasco OK after abbreviated rehab start | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
CINCINNATI — Carlos Carrasco was OK after an ugly rehabilitation start with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Mets manager Luis Rojas said. He was removed after 1 2/3 innings — of a hoped-for three — and
3 MLB Teams Stuck In Between Buying And Selling
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 2h
MLB teams are already defining their deadline approach, but to this point, several organizations are undecided between buying or selling.
Blogger / Podcaster
Hottest @STR0 in TownMisc
Series win, shutout win, #MetsWin! @ConeyIslandBeer 🍻Official Team Account
RT @AnthonyDiComo: FINAL: Mets 7, Reds 0 WP: Marcus Stroman LP: Jeff Hoffman 📰 Stroman delivered his best start of the year, while Dominic Smith hit a grand slam to highlight another fine Mets offensive performance. 📊 Record: 50-43 📈 Streak: W1 🏃♂️ Pace: 87-75 Next: July 23 vs. TOR, 7:10 p.m.Super Fan
The Mets beat the Reds, 7-0. Jonathan Villar, Dominic Smith and Luis Guillorme homered (in order). Marcus Stroman spun a gem. The Mets went even on their six-game road trip. New York is 50-43.Beat Writer / Columnist
Stro!! 50-43.Blogger / Podcaster
