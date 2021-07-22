by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies

Syracuse Mets (23-44) The Syracuse Mets lost to the Bisons 5-3. All of Syracuse runs got driven in by Albert Almora Jr, who hit his fifth homerun Albert Almora Jr: 2 for 5, HR, 3RBI .284avg/.888 OPS Almora brings us within two! AA has three RBIs...