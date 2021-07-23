New York Mets
NY Mets Trade Rumors: Whit Merrifield is too perfect for what we need
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple
This week, it was reported that the Kansas City Royals were “more open” to trading Whit Merrifield. This two-time league leader in hits, two-time leade...
Blue Jays at Mets – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY
The Mets return to Citi Field for a three-game series with the Blue Jays after taking two of three in Cincinnati.
MLB News: Cleveland Changes Name To Cleveland Guardians
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online
Cleveland's baseball team, known as the Indians since 1915, will change its mascot name to the Guardians, the team announced Friday.The new name, the Guardians, is in reference to two guardian
Lunch Time Links 7/23/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball court...
Mets return to Citi Field to begin long homestand with three against Blue Jays
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue
The Mets will play 11 straight at Citi Field, starting tonight.
Karpin’s Korner: Another Gut Punch Dooms Yanks
by: Howie Karpin/The NY Extra/thenyextra.com
by Howie Karpin/The NY Extra/thenyextra.com It was too good to believe. The Yankees were one out away from a huge win in the opener of a crucial four game series against the […]
Mets Starting Pitching Needs Doesn’t Preclude Addressing Other Needs
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy
With Jacob deGrom down, and with Carlos Carrasco looking further away than initially hoped, the New York Mets have a real need for a starting pitcher. In fact, at the moment, their rotations is Meg…
Reflective Mets cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police
The New York Mets Reflective 9TWENTY Adjustable Cap features a fully reflective crown and visor with an embroidered Mets logo at the front panels and an adjustable D-Ring closure at the rear.
-
Some Mets prospect news no one will ever tweet about Jarred Kelenic : Hitting .100 in first 106 PA Anthony Kay: 6 ERA and demoted back to AAA Justin Dunn: Injured and a 1.31 WHIP Amed Rosario: .305 OBP Andres Gimenez: Demoted to AAA Give the Mets Front Office a little credit
-
Mets have been in recent contact with the Rays about Rich Hill, per source. Ageless lefty has a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts this season, but a 5.40 mark over his last seven. Would satisfy the Mets' pretty urgent short-term need for a starter.
-
Mets have been in recent contact with the Rays about Rich Hill, per source. Ageless lefty has a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts this season, but a 5.40 mark over his last seven. Would satisfy the Mets' pretty urgent short-term need for a starter.
-
#Mets had significant interest in Hill this past offseason. He could fit the "urgent" need for a SP that can have flexibility to go to the pen I just don't like trading with the #Rays. They tend to win the trades that they make
-
What Mets prospects are you willing to part with for Dick Mountain?
-
This would be a good pickup for the Mets. But they should probably be petrified of dealing with the Rays, especially since they are willing to trade a SP while they are clearly buying and shooting for the postseason.
