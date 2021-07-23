This would be a good pickup for the Mets. But they should probably be petrified of dealing with the Rays, especially since they are willing to trade a SP while they are clearly buying and shooting for the postseason.

Anthony DiComo Mets have been in recent contact with the Rays about Rich Hill, per source. Ageless lefty has a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts this season, but a 5.40 mark over his last seven. Would satisfy the Mets' pretty urgent short-term need for a starter.