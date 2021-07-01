New York Mets
Reviewing Mets’ prospects after the first half of their minor league season | Mets Prospective | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 13m
In this extra content from Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo take a look at the first half of the minor league season...
New York Mets acquire Rich Hill from Tampa Bay Rays to bolster rotation
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 13m
Perhaps realizing that the days of starting Jerad Eickhoff and Robert Stock need to come to an end, the New York Mets have made their first starting pitching trade of the year. The Mets have acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay...
Mets reportedly trading for Rays pitcher Rich Hill
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 15m
Hill, 41, holds a 6-4 record with a 3.87 ERA across 19 starts this season. DiComo notes Hill posted a 5.40 ERA over his last seven starts.
Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Trade for Rich Hill
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 17m
Few contenders in all of Major League Baseball are dealing with the pitching injury issues that the New York Mets face, but they reportedly bolstered their starting staff Friday...
The Mets Finally Address The Rotation And Trade For Rich Hill | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 20m
WELCOME TO FLUSHING, DICK MOUNTAIN!!! I was not sure how much longer the Mets could keep patching the starting rotation since every time they plugged someone in, that pitcher immediately got hurt, she...
Mets acquire Rich Hill from Rays
by: Cristiana Caruso — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 36m
The Mets are trying to build their rotation back. Hopefully.
Mets near deal with Tampa Bay to acquire pitcher Rich Hill | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — Metro News 37m
Desperate for starting pitching, the injury-plagued Mets are closing in on a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays for veteran left-handed starter Rich Hill.
