New York Mets

Barstool Sports
The Mets Finally Address The Rotation And Trade For Rich Hill | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 17m

WELCOME TO FLUSHING, DICK MOUNTAIN!!! I was not sure how much longer the Mets could keep patching the starting rotation since every time they plugged someone in, that pitcher immediately got hurt, she...

Newsday
Reports: Mets trading for Tampa lefthander Rich Hill | Newsday

by: Newsday.com Newsday 7m

This much is clear as baseball's July 30 trade deadline nears: the Mets need starting pitchers. Their rotation has been depleted by injuries, a backlog of rescheduled games still to make up have and t

SNY Mets

Reviewing Mets’ prospects after the first half of their minor league season | Mets Prospective | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 10m

In this extra content from Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo take a look at the first half of the minor league season...

Sports Media 101

New York Mets acquire Rich Hill from Tampa Bay Rays to bolster rotation

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 10m

Perhaps realizing that the days of starting Jerad Eickhoff and Robert Stock need to come to an end, the New York Mets have made their first starting pitching trade of the year. The Mets have acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay...

Yardbarker
Mets reportedly trading for Rays pitcher Rich Hill

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 12m

Hill, 41, holds a 6-4 record with a 3.87 ERA across 19 starts this season. DiComo notes Hill posted a 5.40 ERA over his last seven starts. 

Bleacher Report
Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Trade for Rich Hill

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 14m

Few contenders in all of Major League Baseball are dealing with the pitching injury issues that the New York Mets face, but they reportedly bolstered their starting staff Friday...

MLB Daily Dish
Mets acquire Rich Hill from Rays

by: Cristiana Caruso SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 33m

The Mets are trying to build their rotation back. Hopefully.

Pitcher List
