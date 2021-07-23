New York Mets
Trade grades: Rays stay busy, Mets get much-needed pitching help in Rich Hill deal
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h
A day after acquiring Nelson Cruz, Tampa Bay dealt 41-year-old left-hander Hill to New York. Who got the best of this move?
Mets Pregame Press Conference | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3m
Manager Luis Rojas addresses the media before today’s matchup with Toronto
NY Mets, Toronto Blue Jays announce Friday, July 23 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 3m
Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43) returns to New York to face his former team, while Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63) will go for the Mets.
7/23/21 Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m
It wasn’t easy at times, but the New York Mets (50-43) completed a tricky six-game road trip with a 3-3 record. Winning two out of three in Cincinnati was a nice bounce-back effort after a ro…
Friday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup (7/23)
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 11m
The 50-43 New York Mets will play the first game of a three-game set against the 48-44 Toronto Blue Jays. After taking the series (2-1) against the Reds at The Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, the Mets look to take two of three here at home as...
Kris Bryant's Cubs career tells the story of how MLB put the squeeze on its stars
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 12m
The Cubs are about to trade Kris Bryant, and no single career illustrates the sea change in baseball's treatment of star players like his iconic, then sour tenure in Chicago.
Press release: Mets acquire left-handed pitcher Rich Hill
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 28m
FLUSHING, N.Y., July 23, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer. Hill, 41, has made 19...
Simply Amazin’ Ep. 113: Welcome to The Stro Show
by: The Apple — The Apple 30m
We hear from Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker, and Denis Gorman of AP in our latest
MLB trade deadline: Mets acquire veteran starter Rich Hill from Rays in three-player deal - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 34m
The Rays are getting back reliever Tommy Hunter and a minor leaguer
Luis Rojas on Rich Hill: "This is a guy that fits right in."Beat Writer / Columnist
Back in 2000, the Mets had a deal in place for Barry Larkin in exchange for Alex Escobar and two pitching prospects. Larkin ended up declining the deal because the Mets weren't willing to give him the contract extension he wanted. @Jim_Duquette explains:TV / Radio Network
The story on Rich Hill, whose mid-30s career revival includes separate Mets and Long Island connections: https://t.co/WWvwrpbR0LBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets officially announce trade for Rich Hill https://t.co/6DA6SdlSzDBlog / Website
Tonight’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM Nimmo CF Alonso 1B Smith LF Davis 3B Conforto RF McCann C Villar SS Guillorme 2B Megill SP (0-0, 2.63 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
🟠🔵 Friday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup (7/23) | @TheBrooklynGem | https://t.co/aNfPRMrI8W | @MetsJunkies | 🟠🔵 #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LFGM #Mets #LGM #MiLB #MLB #MLBTwitter #Rays https://t.co/ab8xprCE9gBlog / Website
