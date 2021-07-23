Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Cubs claim OF Johneshwy Fargas from Mets

by: 670 Staff Radio.com: WFAN 1h

The Cubs have claimed outfielder Johneshwy Fargas from the Mets, they announced Friday afternoon. Chicago then optioned Fargas to Triple-A Iowa.

Mets Junkies
Friday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup (7/23)

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 4m

The 50-43 New York Mets will play the first game of a three-game set against the 48-44 Toronto Blue Jays. After taking the series (2-1) against the Reds at The Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, the Mets look to take two of three here at home as...

Big League Stew
Kris Bryant's Cubs career tells the story of how MLB put the squeeze on its stars

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 5m

The Cubs are about to trade Kris Bryant, and no single career illustrates the sea change in baseball's treatment of star players like his iconic, then sour tenure in Chicago.

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets acquire left-handed pitcher Rich Hill

by: N/A MLB: Mets 22m

FLUSHING, N.Y., July 23, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer. Hill, 41, has made 19...

The Apple

Simply Amazin’ Ep. 113: Welcome to The Stro Show

by: The Apple The Apple 24m

We hear from Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker, and Denis Gorman of AP in our latest

CBS Sports

MLB trade deadline: Mets acquire veteran starter Rich Hill from Rays in three-player deal - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 27m

The Rays are getting back reliever Tommy Hunter and a minor leaguer

Mets Merized
Series Preview: Blue Jays Visit Mets For First Time Since 2018

by: Alex Horowitz Mets Merized Online 42m

On Friday, the Mets begin their longest homestand of the season by welcoming the Toronto Blue Jays to Citi Field for a three-game set. The Blue Jays (48-44) have yet to play north of the border th

Beyond the Box Score
Mets acquire Rich Hill from the Rays

by: Kenny Kelly SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 49m

The Rays cannot simply be buyers.

New York Post
Mets vs. Blue Jays prediction: Steven Matz will beat old team

by: Stitches New York Post 50m

The Jays’ Steven Matz (8-4, ERA 4.43) will beat the Mets and Tylor Megill (0-0, ERA 2.63) on Friday night at Citi Field.

