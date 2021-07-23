Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
62873198_thumbnail

Looking at Hill, Cruz trades | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Chris Russo discusses the Rays acquiring Nelson Cruz from the Twins and reportedly sending pitcher Rich Hill to the Mets in a separate deal

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Film Room
62875161_thumbnail

Mets Pregame Press Conference | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4m

Manager Luis Rojas addresses the media before today’s matchup with Toronto

Lohud
62392115_thumbnail

NY Mets, Toronto Blue Jays announce Friday, July 23 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 4m

Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43) returns to New York to face his former team, while Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63) will go for the Mets.

Metstradamus
62875135_thumbnail

7/23/21 Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

It wasn’t easy at times, but the New York Mets (50-43) completed a tricky six-game road trip with a 3-3 record. Winning two out of three in Cincinnati was a nice bounce-back effort after a ro…

Mets Junkies
62874932_thumbnail

Friday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup (7/23)

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 11m

The 50-43 New York Mets will play the first game of a three-game set against the 48-44 Toronto Blue Jays. After taking the series (2-1) against the Reds at The Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, the Mets look to take two of three here at home as...

Big League Stew
62874909_thumbnail

Kris Bryant's Cubs career tells the story of how MLB put the squeeze on its stars

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 12m

The Cubs are about to trade Kris Bryant, and no single career illustrates the sea change in baseball's treatment of star players like his iconic, then sour tenure in Chicago.

MLB: Mets.com
60002168_thumbnail

Press release: Mets acquire left-handed pitcher Rich Hill

by: N/A MLB: Mets 29m

FLUSHING, N.Y., July 23, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer. Hill, 41, has made 19...

The Apple

Simply Amazin’ Ep. 113: Welcome to The Stro Show

by: The Apple The Apple 30m

We hear from Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker, and Denis Gorman of AP in our latest

CBS Sports

MLB trade deadline: Mets acquire veteran starter Rich Hill from Rays in three-player deal - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 34m

The Rays are getting back reliever Tommy Hunter and a minor leaguer

