New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets vs. Blue Jays prediction: Steven Matz will beat old team
by: Stitches — New York Post 52m
The Jays’ Steven Matz (8-4, ERA 4.43) will beat the Mets and Tylor Megill (0-0, ERA 2.63) on Friday night at Citi Field.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Friday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup (7/23)
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 6m
The 50-43 New York Mets will play the first game of a three-game set against the 48-44 Toronto Blue Jays. After taking the series (2-1) against the Reds at The Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, the Mets look to take two of three here at home as...
Kris Bryant's Cubs career tells the story of how MLB put the squeeze on its stars
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 7m
The Cubs are about to trade Kris Bryant, and no single career illustrates the sea change in baseball's treatment of star players like his iconic, then sour tenure in Chicago.
Press release: Mets acquire left-handed pitcher Rich Hill
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 24m
FLUSHING, N.Y., July 23, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer. Hill, 41, has made 19...
Simply Amazin’ Ep. 113: Welcome to The Stro Show
by: The Apple — The Apple 25m
We hear from Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker, and Denis Gorman of AP in our latest
MLB trade deadline: Mets acquire veteran starter Rich Hill from Rays in three-player deal - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 29m
The Rays are getting back reliever Tommy Hunter and a minor leaguer
Series Preview: Blue Jays Visit Mets For First Time Since 2018
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 44m
On Friday, the Mets begin their longest homestand of the season by welcoming the Toronto Blue Jays to Citi Field for a three-game set. The Blue Jays (48-44) have yet to play north of the border th
Mets acquire Rich Hill from the Rays
by: Kenny Kelly — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 51m
The Rays cannot simply be buyers.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Luis Rojas on Rich Hill: "This is a guy that fits right in."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Back in 2000, the Mets had a deal in place for Barry Larkin in exchange for Alex Escobar and two pitching prospects. Larkin ended up declining the deal because the Mets weren't willing to give him the contract extension he wanted. @Jim_Duquette explains:TV / Radio Network
-
The story on Rich Hill, whose mid-30s career revival includes separate Mets and Long Island connections: https://t.co/WWvwrpbR0LBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets officially announce trade for Rich Hill https://t.co/6DA6SdlSzDBlog / Website
-
Tonight’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM Nimmo CF Alonso 1B Smith LF Davis 3B Conforto RF McCann C Villar SS Guillorme 2B Megill SP (0-0, 2.63 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
-
🟠🔵 Friday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup (7/23) | @TheBrooklynGem | https://t.co/aNfPRMrI8W | @MetsJunkies | 🟠🔵 #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LFGM #Mets #LGM #MiLB #MLB #MLBTwitter #Rays https://t.co/ab8xprCE9gBlog / Website
- More Mets Tweets