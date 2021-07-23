New York Mets
MLB trade deadline: Mets acquire veteran starter Rich Hill from Rays in three-player deal - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 35m
The Rays are getting back reliever Tommy Hunter and a minor leaguer
Rich Hill traded to NY Mets in MLB deadline deal with Tampa Bay Rays
by: Justin Toscano and Robert Aitken Jr. — USA Today 13s
As the trade deadline approached, it was clear the New York Mets would target starting rotation help. On Friday, the Mets got Rich Hill from the Rays.
New York Mets Acquire Rich Hill
by: Anthony Walsh — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 34s
Rich Hill is on his way to the New York Mets. The Mets gave up some pieces to the Tampa Bay Rays, find out more in the article.
Mets Pregame Press Conference | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4m
Manager Luis Rojas addresses the media before today’s matchup with Toronto
NY Mets, Toronto Blue Jays announce Friday, July 23 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 4m
Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43) returns to New York to face his former team, while Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63) will go for the Mets.
7/23/21 Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
It wasn’t easy at times, but the New York Mets (50-43) completed a tricky six-game road trip with a 3-3 record. Winning two out of three in Cincinnati was a nice bounce-back effort after a ro…
Friday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup (7/23)
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 12m
The 50-43 New York Mets will play the first game of a three-game set against the 48-44 Toronto Blue Jays. After taking the series (2-1) against the Reds at The Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, the Mets look to take two of three here at home as...
Press release: Mets acquire left-handed pitcher Rich Hill
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 29m
FLUSHING, N.Y., July 23, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer. Hill, 41, has made 19...
Luis Rojas on Rich Hill: "This is a guy that fits right in."Beat Writer / Columnist
Back in 2000, the Mets had a deal in place for Barry Larkin in exchange for Alex Escobar and two pitching prospects. Larkin ended up declining the deal because the Mets weren't willing to give him the contract extension he wanted. @Jim_Duquette explains:TV / Radio Network
The story on Rich Hill, whose mid-30s career revival includes separate Mets and Long Island connections: https://t.co/WWvwrpbR0LBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets officially announce trade for Rich Hill https://t.co/6DA6SdlSzDBlog / Website
Tonight’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM Nimmo CF Alonso 1B Smith LF Davis 3B Conforto RF McCann C Villar SS Guillorme 2B Megill SP (0-0, 2.63 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
🟠🔵 Friday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup (7/23) | @TheBrooklynGem | https://t.co/aNfPRMrI8W | @MetsJunkies | 🟠🔵 #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LFGM #Mets #LGM #MiLB #MLB #MLBTwitter #Rays https://t.co/ab8xprCE9gBlog / Website
