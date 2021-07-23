Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets acquire left-handed pitcher Rich Hill

by: N/A MLB: Mets 29m

FLUSHING, N.Y., July 23, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer. Hill, 41, has made 19...

USA Today
Rich Hill traded to NY Mets in MLB deadline deal with Tampa Bay Rays

by: Justin Toscano and Robert Aitken Jr. USA Today 20s

As the trade deadline approached, it was clear the New York Mets would target starting rotation help. On Friday, the Mets got Rich Hill from the Rays.

LWOS Baseball
New York Mets Acquire Rich Hill

by: Anthony Walsh Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 41s

Rich Hill is on his way to the New York Mets. The Mets gave up some pieces to the Tampa Bay Rays, find out more in the article.

Film Room
Mets Pregame Press Conference | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4m

Manager Luis Rojas addresses the media before today’s matchup with Toronto

Lohud
NY Mets, Toronto Blue Jays announce Friday, July 23 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 5m

Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43) returns to New York to face his former team, while Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63) will go for the Mets.

Metstradamus
7/23/21 Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m

It wasn’t easy at times, but the New York Mets (50-43) completed a tricky six-game road trip with a 3-3 record. Winning two out of three in Cincinnati was a nice bounce-back effort after a ro…

Mets Junkies
Friday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup (7/23)

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 12m

The 50-43 New York Mets will play the first game of a three-game set against the 48-44 Toronto Blue Jays. After taking the series (2-1) against the Reds at The Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, the Mets look to take two of three here at home as...

Big League Stew
Kris Bryant's Cubs career tells the story of how MLB put the squeeze on its stars

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 13m

The Cubs are about to trade Kris Bryant, and no single career illustrates the sea change in baseball's treatment of star players like his iconic, then sour tenure in Chicago.

