Rich Hill traded to NY Mets in MLB deadline deal with Tampa Bay Rays
by: Justin Toscano and Robert Aitken Jr. — USA Today 2h
As the trade deadline approached, it was clear the New York Mets would target starting rotation help. On Friday, the Mets got Rich Hill from the Rays.
Has Fernando Tatis Jr. Taken Lead In NL MVP Race Over Jacob deGrom?
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 11m
The National League MVP race is heating up, and with Jacob deGrom on the IL, is it now Fernando Tatis Jr.'s award to lose?
Luis Rojas on Rich Hill | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 17m
Luis Rojas shares his thoughts on the Mets' newest starting pitcher, Rich Hill, and outlines the plan for the lefty moving forward
Seems Mets acquired Rick Hill or Rich Hill or whoever he is.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 19m
I don’t know who this is but I can tell you the beach is 10/10 and I don’t feel like finding out who he is right now.
Week Ahead: Uncle Chuck
by: NBC Sports EDGE — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 28m
Seth Trachtman looks at rising veteran Charlie Morton and two-start pitchers heading into MLB Trade Deadline week. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)
Mets acquire left-hander Rich Hill from Rays
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 35m
The pitching-thin Mets acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Rays.
Robert Stock had hamstring stapled back to his pelvis
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 36m
Robert Stock, who was placed on the 60-day IL on Friday, had to have his strained hamstring stapled back onto his pelvis, which he detailed in a tweet.
MMO Game Thread: Blue Jays vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 1h
Friday, July 23, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYLHP Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43) vs. RHP Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets return home!The Met
PRESS RELEASE: METS ACQUIRE LEFT-HANDED PITCHER RICH HILL
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., July 23, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Ba...
Blood is thicker than water, but Grandpa Matz seems old school. Might still be cheering for the Mets tonight. 😂Super Fan
Hope Grandpa makes the cut tooThe Mets plan to show a tribute video at Citi Field tonight for Steven Matz, who played for them from 2015-20 and spent a total of 12 years in the organization.Super Fan
Mike Piazza was on the field before Mets-Jays. He's attending the game with Tom Seaver's daughter, Sarah.Beat Writer / Columnist
Lights out Lasko. 💪 @BKCyclonesMinors
The updated story on Rich Hill, now with thoughts from Luis Rojas, updates on deGrom and Carrasco, and more: https://t.co/31LRlVURoWBeat Writer / Columnist
The sign says it all! 🤩Minors
