New York Mets

The Mets Police
Seems Mets acquired Rick Hill or Rich Hill or whoever he is.

Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police

I don’t know who this is but I can tell you the beach is 10/10 and I don’t feel like finding out who he is right now.

The Cold Wire
Has Fernando Tatis Jr. Taken Lead In NL MVP Race Over Jacob deGrom?

Sam Leweck The Cold Wire

The National League MVP race is heating up, and with Jacob deGrom on the IL, is it now Fernando Tatis Jr.'s award to lose?

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Rich Hill | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets

@Mets MLB: Film Room

Luis Rojas shares his thoughts on the Mets' newest starting pitcher, Rich Hill, and outlines the plan for the lefty moving forward

Big League Stew
Week Ahead: Uncle Chuck

Seth Trachtman

Seth Trachtman looks at rising veteran Charlie Morton and two-start pitchers heading into MLB Trade Deadline week. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

NBC Sports
Mets acquire left-hander Rich Hill from Rays

Associated Press NBC Sports

The pitching-thin Mets acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Rays.

WFAN
Robert Stock had hamstring stapled back to his pelvis

Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN

Robert Stock, who was placed on the 60-day IL on Friday, had to have his strained hamstring stapled back onto his pelvis, which he detailed in a tweet.

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Blue Jays vs Mets, 7:10 PM

Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online

Friday, July 23, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYLHP Steven Matz (8-4, 4.43) vs. RHP Tylor Megill (0-0, 2.63)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets return home!The Met

Mack's Mets
PRESS RELEASE: METS ACQUIRE LEFT-HANDED PITCHER RICH HILL

John From Albany Mack's Mets

FLUSHING, N.Y., July 23, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from the Tampa Ba...

