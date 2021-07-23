New York Mets
Gameday: Mets @ Blue Jays - 7/23/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 23m
The Mets are home to play the Totonto Blue Jays. It's the first game of a three game series. your browser does not support IFRAMEs
Mets Acquire Southpaw Starter Rich Hill From Rays
by: Associated Press — Sports Illustrated 19m
The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays, who acquired 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz on Thursday.
Another Hill to Climb
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 22m
The New York Mets finally added a desperately needed credible starting pitcher to the mix, picking up veteran Rich Hill in a deal with th...
Gameday: Syracuse Mets @ Buffalo Bisons - 7/23/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 23m
The Syracuse Mets are on the road in Trenton New Jersey...
Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): Taking Dick Mountain (By Strategy)
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 30m
This week, we discuss the newest Met and the push to the playoffs.
Ex-Met Steven Matz makes Citi Field debut as Blue Jay - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 35m
After 112 games, 579.2 innings and countless memories with the Mets, Steven Matz will return to Citi Field.
BREAKING: A rich addition to the rotation
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 1h
Zack Scott grabs a much-needed starter
Has Fernando Tatis Jr. Taken Lead In NL MVP Race Over Jacob deGrom?
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 2h
The National League MVP race is heating up, and with Jacob deGrom on the IL, is it now Fernando Tatis Jr.'s award to lose?
Luis Rojas on Rich Hill | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Luis Rojas shares his thoughts on the Mets' newest starting pitcher, Rich Hill, and outlines the plan for the lefty moving forward
Steven Matz takes the mound for the Jays. Looks very odd to see him in a different jersey. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets gave Steven Matz a tribute video as he took the mound in his return to Citi Field.Beat Writer / Columnist
Great job by Megill. Vladdy's approach is so good. Has a plan when he gets up there. Swing and miss on strike 3 could have been because runner was going? But Vladdy will work an at-bat like few hitters will. Something to watch tonight.NASTY pitch. up and in just enough to still induce a swing from a very good hitter. thing just kept risingBlogger / Podcaster
A 1-2-3-4 first for Megill. A very pleasant good evening everyone.TV / Radio Network
Megill with a scoreless first inning! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
