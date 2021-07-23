Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs and Nationals Could be Sellers

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 2h

The always-confounding Tampa Bay Rays have already been buyers and sellers in a lead-up to the trade deadline, which may see big changes for the Chicago Cubs and others.

Film Room
MLB Tonight on Rich Hill trade | 07/24/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 18m

The MLB Tonight crew discusses the Mets move to acquire Rich Hill from the Rays

New York Post
Hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum assesses Mets’ starting lineup

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1m

This is the kind of lineup production the Mets expected from the start.

CBS New York
Mets Trade With Tampa Bay Rays For Veteran Lefty Rich Hill

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2m

Hill, who's 41, was 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts this year.

MLB
Video Story: Blue Jays, Mets open series

by: N/A MLB: Blue Jays 5m

Blue Jays @ Mets Jul. 23, 2021

Film Room
Mike Piazza joins the broadcast | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 18m

Mike Piazza joins the SNY broadcast to discuss the upcoming Mets' black jerseys, his thoughts on the 2021 Mets, and being back at Citi Field

Fake Teams
New York Mets trade for Rich Hill

by: Heath Capps SB Nation: Fake Teams 20m

It’s a three-player trade, and the next move in a hotly contested NL East pennant race.

Sports Illustrated
Mets Acquire Southpaw Starter Rich Hill From Rays

by: Associated Press Sports Illustrated 2h

The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays, who acquired 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz on Thursday.

