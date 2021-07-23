New York Mets
Check out Pete Alonso's 20th HR | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 52m
Check out a unique angle of Pete Alonso's home run against the Blue Jays, his 20th long ball of the season #CreatorCuts
MLB Tonight on Rich Hill trade | 07/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 18m
The MLB Tonight crew discusses the Mets move to acquire Rich Hill from the Rays
J.D. Davis' spinning play | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6s
J.D. Davis spins around to snag Randal Grichuk's grounder before firing to first for the out
Hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum assesses Mets’ starting lineup
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
This is the kind of lineup production the Mets expected from the start.
Mets Trade With Tampa Bay Rays For Veteran Lefty Rich Hill
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2m
Hill, who's 41, was 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts this year.
Video Story: Blue Jays, Mets open series
by: N/A — MLB: Blue Jays 6m
Blue Jays @ Mets Jul. 23, 2021
New York Mets trade for Rich Hill
by: Heath Capps — SB Nation: Fake Teams 20m
It’s a three-player trade, and the next move in a hotly contested NL East pennant race.
MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs and Nationals Could be Sellers
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 2h
The always-confounding Tampa Bay Rays have already been buyers and sellers in a lead-up to the trade deadline, which may see big changes for the Chicago Cubs and others.
Mets Acquire Southpaw Starter Rich Hill From Rays
by: Associated Press — Sports Illustrated 2h
The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays, who acquired 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz on Thursday.
RT @Metsmerized: DEFENSE!!!!!!!!Super Fan
Tylor Megill’s ERA through six starts: 2.10 Incredible start to his career and a big reason the #Mets have survived their injury problems.Blogger / Podcaster
Honestly, how good is Tylor Megill?Blogger / Podcaster
42% whiff on the changeup, 10 called strikes on 45 four-seamers, heck of a night for Tylor Megill his ERA is down to 2.10 through six starts 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
71% of the Earth is covered by water, the rest is by @mconforto8 🤯🔥 (via @Mets)TV / Radio Network
RT @SNYtv: On BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac, @martinonyc, @Jim_Duquette & @SlangsOnSports discuss the Rich Hill trade & how the Nelson Cruz trade impacts the trade market in general, as well as the impact on the Mets & Yankees' potential targets https://t.co/p1HiPR2Y9s https://t.co/W7CShbONHYBeat Writer / Columnist
