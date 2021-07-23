New York Mets
‘Improving’ Francisco Lindor visits members of Queens community
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 27m
The Mets' $341 million shortstop took to the streets of Queens to spend time Friday with members of the community he plans to call his baseball home for the next decade.
MLB Tonight on Rich Hill trade | 07/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 18m
The MLB Tonight crew discusses the Mets move to acquire Rich Hill from the Rays
J.D. Davis' spinning play | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 12s
J.D. Davis spins around to snag Randal Grichuk's grounder before firing to first for the out
Hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum assesses Mets’ starting lineup
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
This is the kind of lineup production the Mets expected from the start.
Mets Trade With Tampa Bay Rays For Veteran Lefty Rich Hill
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 3m
Hill, who's 41, was 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts this year.
Video Story: Blue Jays, Mets open series
by: N/A — MLB: Blue Jays 6m
Blue Jays @ Mets Jul. 23, 2021
New York Mets trade for Rich Hill
by: Heath Capps — SB Nation: Fake Teams 20m
It’s a three-player trade, and the next move in a hotly contested NL East pennant race.
MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs and Nationals Could be Sellers
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 2h
The always-confounding Tampa Bay Rays have already been buyers and sellers in a lead-up to the trade deadline, which may see big changes for the Chicago Cubs and others.
Mets Acquire Southpaw Starter Rich Hill From Rays
by: Associated Press — Sports Illustrated 2h
The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays, who acquired 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz on Thursday.
