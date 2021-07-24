New York Mets
Steven Matz allows two-run homer in first inning to Mets' Pete Alonso in return to Citi Field | Newsday
by: Brian Heyman — Newsday 46m
Steven Matz was warming up Friday night for the last of the first inning in the road gray threads of the Toronto Blue Jays. A video tribute played on the big board beyond the centerfield fence at Citi
MLB Tonight on Rich Hill trade | 07/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
The MLB Tonight crew discusses the Mets move to acquire Rich Hill from the Rays
The Mets Unveiled A ‘Home Run Horse’ In Pete Alonso’s Two-Homer Game
by: Brendon Kleen — Uproxx 2m
New York is first in the NL East but near the bottom of MLB in homers, so they resorted to some creative tactics.
Alonso, Mets’ Defense Fly High in 3-0 Win Over Jays
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 3m
It was an overall quiet offensive night for both the Mets and the Blue Jays early as pitching and defense were the story of the night. The lone three runs surrendered by the Blue Jays, the games o
Pete Alonso launches two homers in Mets’ 3-0 win over Blue Jays
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 4m
Pete Alonso provided all the offense with two home runs for the New York Mets in their 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Pete Alonso's 450-foot home run | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10m
Statcast measures the exit velocity and projected distance of Pete Alonso's massive 450-foot home run at Citi Field
Valaika homers twice to lead Orioles past Nationals 6-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 19m
(AP) -- Pat Valaika homered twice -- doubling his total for the season -- and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Friday night for just their second victory in their last 11 ho
Mets' Pete Alonso goes yard twice in shutout out Jays - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 21m
If pitching and defense really do win championships, then the Mets looked like a World Series team on Friday night.
Megill, Alonso power Mets to victory
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 28m
NEW YORK -- Rapidly, the Mets’ rotation is becoming whole again. Trade acquisition Rich Hill should be at Citi Field by Saturday. Carlos Carrasco could return from the injured list within days, with Jacob deGrom perhaps also on the short-term horizon.
