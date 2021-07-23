New York Mets
Mets beat Blue Jays on Pete Alonso's two home runs
by: Robert Aitken Jr. — LoHud 31m
Pete Alonso's power surge continues as the only runs scored in a 2-0 Mets win over Toronto.
MLB Tonight on Rich Hill trade | 07/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
The MLB Tonight crew discusses the Mets move to acquire Rich Hill from the Rays
Tylor Megill steals show as Mets shut out Blue Jays
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 27s
On a night when the Mets added a needed starter and faced an old friend for the first time, rookie Tylor Megill was the pitcher who stole the show once again. Hours after the Mets traded for...
The Mets Unveiled A ‘Home Run Horse’ In Pete Alonso’s Two-Homer Game
by: Brendon Kleen — Uproxx 4m
New York is first in the NL East but near the bottom of MLB in homers, so they resorted to some creative tactics.
Alonso, Mets’ Defense Fly High in 3-0 Win Over Jays
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 5m
It was an overall quiet offensive night for both the Mets and the Blue Jays early as pitching and defense were the story of the night. The lone three runs surrendered by the Blue Jays, the games o
Pete Alonso launches two homers in Mets’ 3-0 win over Blue Jays
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 6m
Pete Alonso provided all the offense with two home runs for the New York Mets in their 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Pete Alonso's 450-foot home run | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 12m
Statcast measures the exit velocity and projected distance of Pete Alonso's massive 450-foot home run at Citi Field
Valaika homers twice to lead Orioles past Nationals 6-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 20m
(AP) -- Pat Valaika homered twice -- doubling his total for the season -- and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Friday night for just their second victory in their last 11 ho
Mets' Pete Alonso goes yard twice in shutout out Jays - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 22m
If pitching and defense really do win championships, then the Mets looked like a World Series team on Friday night.
