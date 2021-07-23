New York Mets
Mets' Pete Alonso goes yard twice in shutout out Jays - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 13m
If pitching and defense really do win championships, then the Mets looked like a World Series team on Friday night.
MLB Tonight on Rich Hill trade | 07/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
The MLB Tonight crew discusses the Mets move to acquire Rich Hill from the Rays
Pete Alonso's 450-foot home run | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3m
Statcast measures the exit velocity and projected distance of Pete Alonso's massive 450-foot home run at Citi Field
Valaika homers twice to lead Orioles past Nationals 6-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 11m
(AP) -- Pat Valaika homered twice -- doubling his total for the season -- and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Friday night for just their second victory in their last 11 ho
Megill, Alonso power Mets to victory
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 21m
NEW YORK -- Rapidly, the Mets’ rotation is becoming whole again. Trade acquisition Rich Hill should be at Citi Field by Saturday. Carlos Carrasco could return from the injured list within days, with Jacob deGrom perhaps also on the short-term horizon.
Mets beat Blue Jays on Pete Alonso's two home runs
by: Robert Aitken Jr. — LoHud 22m
Pete Alonso's power surge continues as the only runs scored in a 2-0 Mets win over Toronto.
Final score: Mets 3, Blue Jays 0—A polar bear and a horse walk into a bar
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29m
Pete Alonso homered twice and Tylor Megill had yet another strong outing, supported by the Mets’ defense and a lights out bullpen performance.
New York Mets have interesting new way to celebrate homers
by: Kevin Henry — Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h
Forget the MVP chain, Swag Chain, or any other piece of bling you've seen Major League Baseball teams celebrating accomplishments with this season. The New...
