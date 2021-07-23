Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
62881094_thumbnail

Mets' Pete Alonso goes yard twice in shutout out Jays

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 13m

If pitching and defense really do win championships, then the Mets looked like a World Series team on Friday night.

Film Room
62880097_thumbnail

MLB Tonight on Rich Hill trade | 07/24/2021

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

The MLB Tonight crew discusses the Mets move to acquire Rich Hill from the Rays

Film Room
62881199_thumbnail

Pete Alonso's 450-foot home run | 07/23/2021

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3m

Statcast measures the exit velocity and projected distance of Pete Alonso's massive 450-foot home run at Citi Field

Newsday
62881118_thumbnail

Valaika homers twice to lead Orioles past Nationals 6-1

by: The Associated Press Newsday 11m

(AP) -- Pat Valaika homered twice -- doubling his total for the season -- and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Friday night for just their second victory in their last 11 ho

MLB: Mets.com
62880990_thumbnail

Megill, Alonso power Mets to victory 

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 21m

NEW YORK -- Rapidly, the Mets’ rotation is becoming whole again. Trade acquisition Rich Hill should be at Citi Field by Saturday. Carlos Carrasco could return from the injured list within days, with Jacob deGrom perhaps also on the short-term horizon.

Lohud
62880973_thumbnail

Mets beat Blue Jays on Pete Alonso's two home runs

by: Robert Aitken Jr. LoHud 22m

Pete Alonso's power surge continues as the only runs scored in a 2-0 Mets win over Toronto.

Amazin' Avenue
62880902_thumbnail

Final score: Mets 3, Blue Jays 0—A polar bear and a horse walk into a bar

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29m

Pete Alonso homered twice and Tylor Megill had yet another strong outing, supported by the Mets’ defense and a lights out bullpen performance.

Call To The Pen

New York Mets have interesting new way to celebrate homers

by: Kevin Henry Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h

Forget the MVP chain, Swag Chain, or any other piece of bling you've seen Major League Baseball teams celebrating accomplishments with this season. The New...

