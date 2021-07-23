Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Musgrove pitches six solid innings, Padres beat Marlins 5-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Joe Musgrove pitched six solid innings, Tommy Pham homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 Friday night.Winless in his previous three starts, Musgrove (6-7) allowed two ru

Film Room
MLB Tonight on Rich Hill trade | 07/24/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

The MLB Tonight crew discusses the Mets move to acquire Rich Hill from the Rays

New York Post
Pete Alonso’s big Mets night includes new ‘Home Run Horse’

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 4m

Step aside, Donnie Stevenson. The Home Run Horse may have you beat. With the stuffed pony in the Mets’ dugout, Pete Alonso homered twice, a far better performance compared to when Stevenson, the...

The New York Extra
Baseball, The Mets beat the Blue Jays

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 10m

Megill has a strong game and Alonso homers twice, Rich Coutinho, The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com Tylor Megill has been a great story this year. The Mets suffering with starting pitching trips to […]

MLB: Mets.com
Get on the horse: Mets unveil HR celebration

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 20m

NEW YORK -- As Pete Alonso returned to the dugout following his 450-foot, second-deck homer in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Blue Jays on Friday, teammate James McCann grabbed a plush horse, raised it high, and placed it on Alonso’s

SNY Mets

Mets vs Blue Jays Highlights: Alonso, Megill spoil Matz return as Mets blank Blue Jays, 3-0

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 40m

Steven Matz made his return to Citi Field and was promptly greeted by Pete Alonso's first inning two-run homer. Matz held his former teammates at bay after t...

Syracuse
Buffalo Bisons extend Syracuse Mets losing streak, 10-6 - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 46m

Syracuse has dropped five in a row.

Metstradamus
That's Tylor With A 0

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 54m

Tylor Megill has been an absolute revelation, and he’s getting better with every start. He threw six shutout innings (and also got his first major league hit off old friend Steven Matz) to se…

