Get on the horse: Mets unveil HR celebration

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 7m

NEW YORK -- As Pete Alonso returned to the dugout following his 450-foot, second-deck homer in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Blue Jays on Friday, teammate James McCann grabbed a plush horse, raised it high, and placed it on Alonso’s

Film Room
MLB Tonight on Rich Hill trade | 07/24/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

The MLB Tonight crew discusses the Mets move to acquire Rich Hill from the Rays

SNY Mets

Mets vs Blue Jays Highlights: Alonso, Megill spoil Matz return as Mets blank Blue Jays, 3-0

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 27m

Steven Matz made his return to Citi Field and was promptly greeted by Pete Alonso's first inning two-run homer. Matz held his former teammates at bay after t...

Syracuse
Buffalo Bisons extend Syracuse Mets losing streak, 10-6 - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 33m

Syracuse has dropped five in a row.

Metstradamus
That's Tylor With A 0

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 40m

Tylor Megill has been an absolute revelation, and he’s getting better with every start. He threw six shutout innings (and also got his first major league hit off old friend Steven Matz) to se…

Newsday
Musgrove pitches six solid innings, Padres beat Marlins 5-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 49m

(AP) -- Joe Musgrove pitched six solid innings, Tommy Pham homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 Friday night.Winless in his previous three starts, Musgrove (6-7) allowed two ru

Film Room
Tylor Megill's first hit | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 58m

Tylor Megill rips a line drive into right field in the 5th inning for his first Major League hit

The Score
Alonso, Mets introduce home run horse: 'I think it's working so far'

by: Alex Chippin The Score 1h

Pete Alonso took the Toronto Blue Jays for a ride twice Friday, and then he went for a ride with the New York Mets' new rally prop in the dugout."It's the home run horse," the first baseman said after leading the Mets to a 3-0 win over the Blue Jays,

