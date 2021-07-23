Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Megill Earns 1st Win, Alonso Homers Twice As Mets Blank Jays

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 1h

The Mets are 5-1 in Megill’s six starts.

Mets Daddy

Pete Alonso Powers Tylor Megill’s First Career Win

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 10m

Steven Matz was once in this position. On the mound at Citi Field getting his first MLB hit and win. Except, those days are gone now. Instead Matz was squaring off against the Mets. He was trying t…

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Saturday 7/24/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at Sport...

Film Room
MLB Tonight on Rich Hill trade | 07/24/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5h

The MLB Tonight crew discusses the Mets move to acquire Rich Hill from the Rays

Film Room
CG: TOR@NYM - 7/23/21 | 07/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 24m

Condensed Game: Pete Alonso hit two home runs while Tylor Megill works six scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Blue Jays, 3-0

Sports Media 101
That’s Tylor With A 0

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 2h

Tylor Megill has been an absolute revelation, and he’s getting better with every start.He threw six shutout innings (and also got his first major league hit off old friend Steven Matz) to set

New York Post
Pete Alonso’s big Mets night includes new ‘Home Run Horse’

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 2h

Step aside, Donnie Stevenson. The Home Run Horse may have you beat. With the stuffed pony in the Mets’ dugout, Pete Alonso homered twice, a far better performance compared to when Stevenson, the...

The New York Extra
Baseball, The Mets beat the Blue Jays

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 2h

Megill has a strong game and Alonso homers twice, Rich Coutinho, The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com Tylor Megill has been a great story this year. The Mets suffering with starting pitching trips to […]

