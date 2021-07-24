Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Home Run Horse is team's new face of the long ball

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 2h

Giddy up: The Mets’ Home Run Horse is the team’s new face of the long ball, but it still needs a name, and Pete Alonso hopes the fans can help pick one.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Rising Apple

NY Mets News: Francisco Alvarez is a top 10 prospect in MLB

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 10m

There’s no one singular top prospect list in baseball that stands above the rest. If you have the time aka no family, friends, or streaming subscription ...

Elite Sports NY
Blue Jays at Mets – Saturday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 12m

The Mets look to win the current three-game set with the Blue Jays by emerging victorious in Saturday night's matchup.

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 7/24/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 15m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball court...

WFAN
Red-hot Pete Alonso leading Mets' recent power surge

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 56m

Red-hot Pete Alonso, who went deep twice on Friday night against Toronto, is leading the Mets’ recent power surge since returning from the All-Star break.

Mets Merized
Tylor Megill Records First Major League Win Against Blue Jays

by: Dan Quinones Mets Merized Online 1h

With the acquisition of Rich Hill and more moves expected to come before the July 30 trade deadline, Tylor Megill did not appear to have much job security in the Mets' rotation. After being called

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets, Phillies, Blue Jays Scouting Cubs/Diamondbacks

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Mets, Phillies, and Jays - and potentially others - have scouts at the Diamondbacks/Cubs game in Chicago today, per &hellip;

Empire Sports Media
Mets add veteran lefty Rich Hill to pitching puzzle

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

The Mets traded reliever Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for lefty starter Rich Hill

Amazin' Avenue
2021 Mets Draft profile: Keyshawn Askew

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

With their tenth selection in the 2021 draft, the Mets selected Keyshawn Askew, a left-handed pitcher from Clemson University.

