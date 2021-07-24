New York Mets
Mets, Phillies, Blue Jays Scouting Cubs/Diamondbacks
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Mets, Phillies, and Jays - and potentially others - have scouts at the Diamondbacks/Cubs game in Chicago today, per …
NY Mets News: Francisco Alvarez is a top 10 prospect in MLB
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 11m
There’s no one singular top prospect list in baseball that stands above the rest. If you have the time aka no family, friends, or streaming subscription ...
Blue Jays at Mets – Saturday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 13m
The Mets look to win the current three-game set with the Blue Jays by emerging victorious in Saturday night's matchup.
Lunch Time Links 7/24/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 15m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball court...
Tylor Megill Records First Major League Win Against Blue Jays
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 1h
With the acquisition of Rich Hill and more moves expected to come before the July 30 trade deadline, Tylor Megill did not appear to have much job security in the Mets' rotation. After being called
Mets add veteran lefty Rich Hill to pitching puzzle
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
The Mets traded reliever Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for lefty starter Rich Hill
2021 Mets Draft profile: Keyshawn Askew
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
With their tenth selection in the 2021 draft, the Mets selected Keyshawn Askew, a left-handed pitcher from Clemson University.
