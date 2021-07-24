New York Mets
Mets Acquire Outfielder Mark Payton From Reds
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets announced on Saturday that they've acquired outfielder Mark Payton from the Reds for cash considerations.To make room on the 40-man roster, David Peterson was moved from the 10-day IL
Mets strike a deal with Reds
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2m
The New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds agreed to a trade that will send outfielder Mark Payton to the Mets. In return, the Reds will receive cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets have transferred David Peterson to the 60-day
Is the Rich Hill deal a good deal for the Mets? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 13m
The SNY crew looks at the trade that the Mets made for Rays starter Rich Hill, and evaluate how Hill can help the Mets moving forward.Watch More: https://on....
MMO Roundtable: What Are Your Suggestions For The Area Around Citi Field?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 46m
We all know that Steve Cohen is great on Twitter, and he showed us why yet again last week. A Mets fan (who I happen to be friends with — hi JT!) tweeted about being at PNC and wishing the area
Mets get Mark Payton, move David Peterson to 60-day IL
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 55m
The Mets get some outfield depth in Mark Payton in exchange for cash considerations, and transferred pitcher David Peterson to the 60-day IL.
Press release: Mets acquire outfielder Mark Payton
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., July 24, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has acquired outfielder Mark Payton from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations. Payton will be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. In addition, the Mets...
Mets Acquire Mark Payton From Reds For Cash
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Mets have swung another deal, this time acquiring outfielder Mark Payton from the Reds for cash, per Bobby Nightengale …
NY Mets News: Francisco Alvarez is a top 10 prospect in MLB
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
There’s no one singular top prospect list in baseball that stands above the rest. If you have the time aka no family, friends, or streaming subscription ...
Blue Jays at Mets – Saturday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 2h
The Mets look to win the current three-game set with the Blue Jays by emerging victorious in Saturday night's matchup.
