7/24/21 Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 25m
The trade deadline is less than a week away and the New York Mets (51-43) have already established themselves as buyers with the addition of Rich Hill yesterday. The Mets also picked up their fourt…
Mets, Yankees bullpens equally bad lately
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 14m
Mets fans are probably better acquainted with the headache- and ulcer-inducing aspects of bullpen life than Yankees fans. But the Yankees aren’t immune, of course.
Mets Acquire Mark Payton, Peterson Placed on 60-Day IL
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 21m
The Mets announced on Saturday that they've acquired outfielder Mark Payton from the Reds for cash considerations.To make room on the 40-man roster, David Peterson was moved from the 10-day IL
Megill Wins First Big League Game, Alonso Mashes Two Homers
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 26m
7/23/21: Tylor Megill won his first Major League game allowing no runs in 6 innings of work. Pete Alonso homered twice as the Mets took care of business 3-0 ...
David Peterson has Jones fracture in his right foot
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 30m
The Mets announced on Saturday afternoon that starting pitcher David Peterson has a Jones fracture in his right foot after initially being placed on the IL with an oblique strain.
NY Mets, Toronto Blue Jays announce Saturday, July 24 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 48m
Hyun Jin Ryu (9-5, 3.32) will start for Toronto, while Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.99) will go for New York.
Mets Fans Shouldn’t Boo George Springer
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
In the opener of the series between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets, Mets fans let George Springer absolutely have it. Certainly, it was a curious attack. Mets fans, or at least a significa…
Quick Hits: Phillies, Mets, Stroman, Padres, Cruz
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Phillies are interested in Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Tepera, and Andrew Chafin of the Cubs, per Jon Heyman of MLB …
The #Mets pick up some minor league outfield depth in a trade with the #Reds: https://t.co/iGEmzXdbC7Blogger / Podcaster
Subway To Shea Ep. 33: Mets Resiliency; Trade Deadline (w/ @JakeBrownRadio) #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/LaR6WZaO2eBlogger / Podcaster
Mets: 2 more starting pitchers to add after Rich Hill trade. https://t.co/fEHekf5jXXBlog / Website
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) is still just receiving treatment and playing catch, per Luis Rojas. No timetable for him to throw a bullpen. At this point, it's certainly possible/probable deGrom might need a rehab start before returning, given his lengthy absence.Super Fan
Luis Rojas updates the plan for Carlos Carrasco and says that he is slated to pitch 3 innings for Syracuse tomorrow:TV / Radio Network
Mets, Yankees bullpens equally bad lately https://t.co/ufFuWRSZykBlogger / Podcaster
