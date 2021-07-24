New York Mets
Open thread: Mets vs. Blue Jays, 7/24/21
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m
Taijuan Walker takes the mound for game 2 against the Blue Jays.
Gameday: Syracuse Mets @ Buffalo Bisons - 7/24/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8m
The Syracuse Mets are on the road in Trenton New Jers...
Mets plan Hill to debut for series finale against Blue Jays
by: Robert Aitken Jr. — LoHud 12m
Needing starting pitching help desperately, recently acquired Rich Hill is planned to start for the Mets on Sunday.
MMO Game Thread: Blue Jays vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 20m
Saturday, July 24, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYLHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-5, 3.32) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.99)WPIX • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMCan the Mets get three win
Mets newcomer Hill expected to start Sunday vs Toronto
by: AP — USA Today 25m
Mets newcomer Rich Hill is expected to make his debut for the NL East leaders on Sunday when New York plays Toronto...
LI's Joe Suozzi living his dream as Mets farmhand near where he grew up | Newsday
by: Owen OBrien — Newsday 36m
Joe Suozzi continues to live his childhood dream every time he takes the field for the Mets’ organization. The Chaminade High School graduate was elevated from Low-A Port St. Lucie to the High-A Brook
Mets, Yankees bullpens equally bad lately
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 2h
Mets fans are probably better acquainted with the headache- and ulcer-inducing aspects of bullpen life than Yankees fans. But the Yankees aren’t immune, of course.
Mets Notes: Rich Hill could make debut Sunday
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters that Rich Hill could make his team debut on Sunday, while Carlos Carrasco will throw another rehab start.
Freddie Freeman since June 23rd: .445 average (41-for-92) 6 doubles 7 homers 15 walks 14 strikeouts Jacob deGrom has been the NL MVP frontrunner. If he's out for an extended period, it'll be wide open.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @SportsGrid: “If nobody changes their walk up song to Pony by Ginuwine, I’m going to be pissed!” 🌹 @AlyssaRose shares her thoughts on the current state of the Mets, including Derby Pete and the acquisition of Rich Hill Her take on the Yankees ↩️ https://t.co/z0Jzxv5hoZ #SaturdayMood #LGM https://t.co/enY3zH68CwMisc
RT @thebennettk: Yo, 22 of you wanna follow @Keelin_Billue real quickBeat Writer / Columnist
