New York Mets

Newsday
Mets notes: Jeff McNeil misses another game; Rich Hill to start Sunday | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 7m

Jeff McNeil was out of the lineup for a second game in a row Saturday against the Blue Jays because of what he and manager Luis Rojas called a fatigued left leg. Rojas said he is not an injured list c

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets’ David Peterson To Undergo Foot Surgery

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 8m

The Mets moved left-hander David Peterson to the 60-day injured list earlier today, though the placement didn't have anything to &hellip;

New York Post
These Mets are loveable winners

by: Steve Serby New York Post 15m

The Mets aren’t necessarily going to win the NL East or gallop their way to a third World Series championship because of this new teammate they are calling the Home Run Horse.

MLB: Mets.com
Peterson to undergo surgery on right foot

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 36m

NEW YORK -- When David Peterson sustained a right oblique strain earlier this month, the Mets knew he would be sidelined for several weeks. They could not have predicted what would come next. Just as he was recovering from the oblique strain,...

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets @ Blue Jays - 7/24/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 48m

    The Mets are home to play the Totonto Blue Jays.  It's the second game of a three game series.    your browser does not support IF...

ESPN
Hill set to make Mets debut Sunday vs. Blue Jays

by: Associated Press ESPN 50m

New York manager Luis Rojas said on Saturday that newly acquired starter Rich Hill, 41, is expected to make his Mets debut on Sunday at Citi Field vs. Toronto, following his trade from Tampa Bay earlier this week.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets trade for OF Mark Payton, place Stephen Nogosek on the IL, recall Brandon Drury

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 57m

Plus a flurry of other moves, as this is the 2021 Mets.

Daily News

Mets' deGrom, Carrasco not ready to join rotation - New York Daily News

by: Tom Biersdorfer NY Daily News 1h

The wait for Jacob deGrom continues.

