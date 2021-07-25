Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Rich Hill set to make first start as a Met

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 2h

For the first time since 2015, when he was a Long Island Duck, Rich Hill will start for a New York team.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: 4 pitchers the team could use even after the Rich Hill trade

by: Jorge Eckardt Fansided: Rising Apple 29m

Friday, the New York Mets swung a trade for veteran starting pitcher Rich Hill, sending Tommy Hunter and minor leaguer Matt Dyer to the Tampa Bay Rays in r...

Mack's Mets
Press Realease: Game Recap: Baty’s 6 RBI Propel Ponies to Wild Win over Seawolves

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 58m

  BINGHAMTON, NY – Brett Baty was 4-4 with 6 RBI, including hitting the go-ahead two-run double as the Rumble Ponies held off the Erie Seawo...

Lohud
Mets Hall of Fame induction: Darling, Matlack reflect on careers

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

Ron Darling and Jon Matlack reflect on their Mets careers before the team inducts them into its Hall of Fame.

Newsday
LEADING OFF: More All-Star starters in Chisox-Brewers set | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4h

A look at what's happening around the majors today:___STAR STARTERSThe White Sox and Brewers close a weekend full of impressive pitching matchups in Milwaukee with arguably the best of the bunch Sunda

LOCALSYR
Syracuse Mets drop sixth straight game falling to Buffalo | WSYR

by: N/A LOCALSYR 6h

TRENTON, N.J. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Buffalo Bisons handed the Syracuse Mets their sixth straight defeat with a 6-3 Buffalo victory on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The Bisons ha…

Film Room
Brett Baty's 4-hit, 6-RBI game | 07/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 7h

Mets No. 4 prospect Brett Baty records four hits, including a home run, and drives in six runs for Double-A Binghamton

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Mets' 10-3 loss | 07/24/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6h

Mets manager Luis Rojas breaks down Taijuan Walker's tough outing, but strong fastball in a 10-3 loss to the Blue Jays

