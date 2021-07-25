New York Mets
Mets Hall of Fame induction: Darling, Matlack reflect on careers
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
Ron Darling and Jon Matlack reflect on their Mets careers before the team inducts them into its Hall of Fame.
NY Mets: 4 pitchers the team could use even after the Rich Hill trade
by: Jorge Eckardt — Fansided: Rising Apple 29m
Friday, the New York Mets swung a trade for veteran starting pitcher Rich Hill, sending Tommy Hunter and minor leaguer Matt Dyer to the Tampa Bay Rays in r...
Press Realease: Game Recap: Baty’s 6 RBI Propel Ponies to Wild Win over Seawolves
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 58m
BINGHAMTON, NY – Brett Baty was 4-4 with 6 RBI, including hitting the go-ahead two-run double as the Rumble Ponies held off the Erie Seawo...
Rich Hill set to make first start as a Met
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 2h
For the first time since 2015, when he was a Long Island Duck, Rich Hill will start for a New York team.
LEADING OFF: More All-Star starters in Chisox-Brewers set | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___STAR STARTERSThe White Sox and Brewers close a weekend full of impressive pitching matchups in Milwaukee with arguably the best of the bunch Sunda
Syracuse Mets drop sixth straight game falling to Buffalo | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 6h
TRENTON, N.J. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Buffalo Bisons handed the Syracuse Mets their sixth straight defeat with a 6-3 Buffalo victory on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The Bisons ha…
Brett Baty's 4-hit, 6-RBI game | 07/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7h
Mets No. 4 prospect Brett Baty records four hits, including a home run, and drives in six runs for Double-A Binghamton
Luis Rojas on Mets' 10-3 loss | 07/24/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
Mets manager Luis Rojas breaks down Taijuan Walker's tough outing, but strong fastball in a 10-3 loss to the Blue Jays
