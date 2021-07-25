Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Lohud
Pete Alonso homers as NY Mets rally past Blue Jays in rubber match

by: Sean Farrell LoHud 37m

Pete Alonso hit his 22nd home run of the season – and the fifth in the last six games – to lift the Mets past Toronto.

Sports Media 101

Squirrels Eat Blue Jays, Don’t They?

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 2m

The Mets, after losing two out of three to the Pirates, have now taken four out of six from two decidedly better teams, and two out of three from the very talented Toronto Blue Jays after a stirring 5-4 victory on Sunday. First off, I know that Rich...

Newsday
Daily News
Mets break out big bats vs. Blue Jays, win 5-4 - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 11m

Forget the home run horse. The Mets should be celebrating with polar bears and flying squirrels.

Mets 360
Game Chatter: Ross Stripling vs Rich Hill (7/25/21)

by: Other Mets 360 12m

SNY Mets

Mets vs Blue Jays Highlights: Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil come in clutch in Mets 5-4 win | Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 15m

A 2-run home run by Pete Alonso followed by a 2 RBI pinch-hit double by Jeff McNeil in the 6th inning helped the Mets take their Sunday afternoon matchup wit...

New York Post
Mets’ Jeff McNeil gamble pays off with win over Blue Jays

by: Mike Puma New York Post 19m

Jeff McNeil left his fatigue in the dugout and grinded through an important at-bat for the Mets on Sunday.

MLB: Mets.com
Alonso continues tear with game-tying HR

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 20m

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso generally scoffs at the notion that the Home Run Derby could affect his swing for the worse, and the prevailing evidence is on his side -- so much so, in fact, that the better question might be this: could the Derby actually...

Mets Merized
Jeff McNeil’s Pinch-Hit Double Pushes Mets Past Blue Jays, 5-4

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 26m

The New York Mets took two out of three from the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend, capped off by a 5-4 win on Sunday.Rich Hill made his Mets debut. Acquired by New York earlier this week, the 41

