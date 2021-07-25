New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Edwin Díaz shuts the door | 07/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 33m
Edwin Díaz punches out Bo Bichette to earn his 21st save of the season as the Mets defeat the Blue Jays, 5-4
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Squirrels Eat Blue Jays, Don’t They?
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 54s
The Mets, after losing two out of three to the Pirates, have now taken four out of six from two decidedly better teams, and two out of three from the very talented Toronto Blue Jays after a stirring 5-4 victory on Sunday. First off, I know that Rich...
Orioles complete three-game sweep of Nationals with 5-4 win | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 7m
(AP) -- Ryan McKenna scored on a sharp grounder by Ramon Urías for the winning run as the Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-4 victory on Sunday.Trey
Mets break out big bats vs. Blue Jays, win 5-4 - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 9m
Forget the home run horse. The Mets should be celebrating with polar bears and flying squirrels.
Game Chatter: Ross Stripling vs Rich Hill (7/25/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 11m
Mets vs Blue Jays Highlights: Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil come in clutch in Mets 5-4 win | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 14m
A 2-run home run by Pete Alonso followed by a 2 RBI pinch-hit double by Jeff McNeil in the 6th inning helped the Mets take their Sunday afternoon matchup wit...
Mets’ Jeff McNeil gamble pays off with win over Blue Jays
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 18m
Jeff McNeil left his fatigue in the dugout and grinded through an important at-bat for the Mets on Sunday.
Alonso continues tear with game-tying HR
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 19m
NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso generally scoffs at the notion that the Home Run Derby could affect his swing for the worse, and the prevailing evidence is on his side -- so much so, in fact, that the better question might be this: could the Derby actually...
Jeff McNeil’s Pinch-Hit Double Pushes Mets Past Blue Jays, 5-4
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 25m
The New York Mets took two out of three from the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend, capped off by a 5-4 win on Sunday.Rich Hill made his Mets debut. Acquired by New York earlier this week, the 41
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
the Mets are 13-5-5 in their last 23 seriesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Pete Alonso leads #MLB with 11 home runs since June 28. He has hit safely in all 9 games in the second half, hitting .368 with 5 HR, 10 RBI and eight runs scored during that span (1.231 OPS). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
"He's very confident right now" Luis Rojas breaks down what's working for Pete Alonso right now:TV / Radio Network
-
Pete Alonso has 91 career home runs. That’s tied for 12th all-time through a player’s first three seasons. José Abreu, Ted Williams and Bob Horner each had 91 in their first three seasons. last season was short, and this season isn’t over. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
pod recorded. story in the morning. love what’s happening here, family. special season 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/fX44VpgK7u throw in your thoughts and get a shoutout live on airBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets