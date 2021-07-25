New York Mets
Check out Pete Alonso's home run | 07/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Check out a unique angle of Pete Alonso's game-tying two-run home run against the Blue Jays #CreatorCuts
Press Release: St. Lucie Mets Blast Marauders 15-0 to Win Series
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 9m
Chacin debuts with 6.0 scoreless innings, Murphy launches grand slam PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (July 25, 2021) – The St. Lucie Mets blew out t...
NL East Notes: Carrasco, Watson, Smyly
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 33m
Carlos Carrasco pitched a rehab outing for Triple-A Syracuse today, with Mets manager Luis Rojas telling reporters (including The New …
Edwin Díaz strikes out the side | 07/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Edwin Díaz strikes out all three batters he faces in the 9th inning as he earns his 21st save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays
Mets win as newly acquired Hill makes N.Y. debut
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h
Pete Alonso homered again, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday in a successful debut for new starter Rich Hill.
Mets vs Blue Jays: Jeff McNeil on his pinch-hit 2-RBI double, Alonso’s homer | Mets Post Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
New York Mets IF Jeff McNeil explains his approach when he stepped into the box to pinch-hit against former Met Jacob Barnes. McNeil also gives an update on ...
Alonso, McNeil lead Mets past Blue Jays 5-4 as Toronto finishes 14-4 in interleague play
by: Mike Fitzpatrick — CBC Sports 1h
Pete Alonso homered again, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday in a successful debut for new starter Rich Hill.
Alonso, McNeil lead Mets past Blue Jays 5-4 in Hill's debut
by: AP — USA Today 1h
Pete Alonso homered again, pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil broke a tie with a two-run double and the New York Mets beat the...
Squirrels Eat Blue Jays, Don’t They?
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 2h
The Mets, after losing two out of three to the Pirates, have now taken four out of six from two decidedly better teams, and two out of three from the very talented Toronto Blue Jays after a stirring 5-4 victory on Sunday. First off, I know that Rich...
Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso came up clutch in the Mets' win over the Blue Jays https://t.co/9za0HNcKCnTV / Radio Network
What in the hell? They got nothing in return?Marcano, 21, is an infielder who has a .485 OPS in 50 plate appearances with the Padres this season but an .811 OPS at Triple A. Suwinski, 22, is an outfielder batting .269 with a .949 OPS at Double A. https://t.co/G9QvRT1AgtBlogger / Podcaster
Marcano is a fun player. good for him.Tucupita Marcano and Jake Suwinski among players headed from Padres to Pirates for Adam Frazier if deal is completed, sources tell me and @Dennistlin. In medical review stage.Beat Writer / Columnist
Trade SZN.Beat Writer / Columnist
WowSource confirms: Pirates trade Adam Frazier to Padres. @JeffPassan on it first.Beat Writer / Columnist
Padres Acquire Adam Frazier From Pirates https://t.co/LuMkxalOm5 https://t.co/CsMeFYOLwfBlogger / Podcaster
