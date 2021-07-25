Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Prime Time Sports Talk
62916072_thumbnail

Sunday Shenanigans 16: Meet the Mets

by: Carter LaCorte Prime Time Sports Talk 2h

Back with Sunday Shenanigans 16 after the All-Star break, Carter LaCorte peruses the past week in the MLB and invites us to Meet the Mets.

New York Post
62917029_thumbnail

Mets target Adam Frazier traded to Padres before deadline

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 16m

Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, who the Mets had some interest in, was traded to the San Diego Padres Sunday.

CBS New York
62916705_thumbnail

Alonso, McNeil Lead Mets Past Blue Jays In Hill’s Debut

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 38m

Acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade Friday, the 41-year-old lefty stepped right into New York's injury-thinned rotation and delivered for the NL East leaders.

Mack's Mets
62072946_thumbnail

Press Release: Carlos Carrasco excels in rehab start, but Syracuse can't avoid sweep with 3-2 loss to Buffalo.

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 39m

Trenton, NJ -  The Buffalo Bisons used back-to-back, two-out home runs from Kevin Smith and Tyler White in the eighth inning to sweep the Sy...

Film Room
62915221_thumbnail

CG: TOR@NYM - 7/25/21 | 07/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 42m

Condensed Game: Pete Alonso launched a two-run homer and Jeff McNeil hit a go-ahead two-run double, as the Mets defeated the Blue Jays, 5-4

Mets Merized
62586670_thumbnail

Padres Acquire Adam Frazier From Pirates For Prospects

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 1h

The San Diego Padres (who else) made the first big move of the 2021 trading deadline, acquiring Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Padres sent back thre

USA Today
62916344_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Ohtani hits MLB-high 35th HR, now faces Rockies

by: AP USA Today 1h

Shohei Ohtani has done it all this season, from leading the majors in home runs to throwing 100 mph heat while...

Newsday
62916160_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Ohtani hits MLB-high 35th HR, now faces Rockies | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:___A SHO NO-NO?Shohei Ohtani has done it all this season, from leading the majors in home runs to throwing 100 mph heat while starting the All-St

