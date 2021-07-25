New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Padres Acquire Adam Frazier From Pirates For Prospects
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 58m
The San Diego Padres (who else) made the first big move of the 2021 trading deadline, acquiring Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Padres sent back thre
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets target Adam Frazier traded to Padres before deadline
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 6m
Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier, who the Mets had some interest in, was traded to the San Diego Padres Sunday.
Alonso, McNeil Lead Mets Past Blue Jays In Hill’s Debut
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 27m
Acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade Friday, the 41-year-old lefty stepped right into New York's injury-thinned rotation and delivered for the NL East leaders.
Press Release: Carlos Carrasco excels in rehab start, but Syracuse can't avoid sweep with 3-2 loss to Buffalo.
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 28m
Trenton, NJ - The Buffalo Bisons used back-to-back, two-out home runs from Kevin Smith and Tyler White in the eighth inning to sweep the Sy...
CG: TOR@NYM - 7/25/21 | 07/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 31m
Condensed Game: Pete Alonso launched a two-run homer and Jeff McNeil hit a go-ahead two-run double, as the Mets defeated the Blue Jays, 5-4
LEADING OFF: Ohtani hits MLB-high 35th HR, now faces Rockies
by: AP — USA Today 1h
Shohei Ohtani has done it all this season, from leading the majors in home runs to throwing 100 mph heat while...
LEADING OFF: Ohtani hits MLB-high 35th HR, now faces Rockies | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:___A SHO NO-NO?Shohei Ohtani has done it all this season, from leading the majors in home runs to throwing 100 mph heat while starting the All-St
Sunday Shenanigans 16: Meet the Mets
by: Carter LaCorte — Prime Time Sports Talk 1h
Back with Sunday Shenanigans 16 after the All-Star break, Carter LaCorte peruses the past week in the MLB and invites us to Meet the Mets.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @shakenstrain: @metspolice And the Mets are gonna put Pete on that altar, even if it turns to ashes and they get nothing in return for their sacrifice. They are asking the baseball gods to shower favor on them for this. Nothing we can do but watch and pray maybe Pete is actually one of those gods. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @dennistlin: The Padres plan to use Adam Frazier in a super-utility role. He has mostly played second base but also has experience at all three outfield positions.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Been thinking a lot about the #Mets bullpen lately - if Seth Lugo was more consistent, it would probably be fine. But he’s now pitching in the 6th and 7th and really hasn’t yet found that bite on his pitches. Makes it important for the club to look for upgrades in the pen too.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I dare the media to recognize Mets victories (this was posted at 5pm today)Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @yaschwa30: The New York #Mets have been talking with the Chicago #Cubs about many players but one name that keeps coming up is lefty reliever Andrew Chafin. The 31-year-old lefty has a 2.06 ERA through 39.1 innings with a 37:12 strikeout to walk ratio.Blogger / Podcaster
-
As the Mets look everywhere for pitching, worth noting that new Diamondbacks exec Allard Baird knows the Mets system as well as anyone.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets