New York Mets

New York Post
Carlos Carrasco set to enter rotation as Mets figure out Jacob deGrom plan

by: Mike Puma New York Post 42m

Carlos Carrasco aced his latest minor league test, leaving only the question of which day this week he will be slotted into the rotation for the Mets.

Film Room
Luis Rojas on 5-4 win vs. Jays | 07/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 18m

Luis Rojas discusses the pitching performance from Rich Hill in his Mets debut, the clutch pinch-hit double from Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso's hot streak

CBS New York
Alonso, McNeil Lead Mets Past Blue Jays In Hill’s Debut

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2h

Acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade Friday, the 41-year-old lefty stepped right into New York's injury-thinned rotation and delivered for the NL East leaders.

Mack's Mets
Press Release: Carlos Carrasco excels in rehab start, but Syracuse can't avoid sweep with 3-2 loss to Buffalo.

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Trenton, NJ -  The Buffalo Bisons used back-to-back, two-out home runs from Kevin Smith and Tyler White in the eighth inning to sweep the Sy...

Mets Merized
Padres Acquire Adam Frazier From Pirates For Prospects

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 2h

The San Diego Padres (who else) made the first big move of the 2021 trading deadline, acquiring Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Padres sent back thre

USA Today
LEADING OFF: Ohtani hits MLB-high 35th HR, now faces Rockies

by: AP USA Today 3h

Shohei Ohtani has done it all this season, from leading the majors in home runs to throwing 100 mph heat while...

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Ohtani hits MLB-high 35th HR, now faces Rockies | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:___A SHO NO-NO?Shohei Ohtani has done it all this season, from leading the majors in home runs to throwing 100 mph heat while starting the All-St

Prime Time Sports Talk
Sunday Shenanigans 16: Meet the Mets

by: Carter LaCorte Prime Time Sports Talk 3h

Back with Sunday Shenanigans 16 after the All-Star break, Carter LaCorte peruses the past week in the MLB and invites us to Meet the Mets.

