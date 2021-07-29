Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
Yankees Trade for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 6m

Despite trailing three teams in the A.L. East and four in the wild card race, the Yankees and Brian Cashman are all-in with the acquisitions of Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo.

Bleacher Report
Mets Trade Rumors: Kris Bryant, Javier Baez Remain Targets Ahead of Deadline

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 2h

The breakup of the Chicago Cubs' core began in earnest Thursday as the 2016 World Series champions sent first baseman and franchise leader Anthony Rizzo to the...

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Scherzer? Trade deadline looms after big moves | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3m

A look at what's happening around the majors on Friday:___CLOCK IS TICKINGTime is running out for playoff contenders to bolster their rosters through a trade, and there likely will be more players cha

New York Post
Trade-deadline clock ticking on Mets and these teams: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 38m

The Mets are in first place, but there is pressure on them to make a late MLB trade-deadline move to bolster their pitching.

Mets Merized
Report: Dodgers Hoping to Land Scherzer and Turner

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 1h

Updated Report: July 29, 20:30It turns out Ken Rosenthal jumped the gun on his report that the Padres were close to acquiring Max Scherzer from the Nationals.In quite the turn of events, J

Mack's Mets
Thursday Night's Brooklyn @ Jersey Shore game Rained out

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

The teams will play a double-header on Friday beginning at 5:05 pm. Justin Lasko  (Thursday's scheduled starter) and  J.T. Ginn  (originall...

Amazin' Avenue
Walker faltered and the bats froze in afternoon loss to the Braves

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The Mets lost the series on Camp Day. How dare they!

Film Room
Braves vs. Mets Highlights | 07/29/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Austin Riley hit a two-run home run and Abraham Almonte and Dansby Swanson each added a solo homer to lead the Braves to a 6-3 win

Tweets

    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell 9m
    The Dodgers will have to pay $11.8 million for Scherzer this season, but won’t have to pay it until 2028. And yes, the Mets will still be paying $1.19 million to Bobby Bonilla, who will then be 65 years old.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 13m
    Anyone else going to be up all night making sure they don’t miss anything? #LGM
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 15m
    One thing that can't be overstated is how much the Mets believe they have a special clubhouse chemistry. Team brass has been very cognizant of that chemistry when considering trade proposals that involve players on their major league roster.
    Jim Passon @PassonJim 17m
    Most 3-pitch Strikeouts since 2015: 362 • Max Scherzer < gap > 264 • Jacob deGrom 246 • Clayton Kershaw 236 • Gerrit Cole 229 • Carlos Carrasco
    Matt Dunn @MattDunnSNY 17m
    RT @SNYUConn: "My whole life I've been slept on. Charlotte took this chance and I'm not going to let them down" James Bouknight talks about having a chip on his shoulder after going 11th overall to the Hornets https://t.co/zDBTKZBGXL
    FanSided MLB @FanSidedMLB 18m
    The Mets are working to acquire Kris Bryant and Zach Davies from the Cubs at the trade deadline. https://t.co/aGvVWSudtj
