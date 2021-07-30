New York Mets
Gut Reaction: Braves 6, Mets 3 (7/29/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3h
MLB rumors: Ex-NL MVP could be bound for Big Apple in trade deadline deal - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 26m
The New York Yankees and New York Mets are positioning themselves for the stretch run ahead of Friday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.
MLB roundup: Joey Votto homers in Reds-record 6th straight game - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 44m
Joey Votto homered in a franchise-best sixth straight game and Tucker Barnhart ripped a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to lift the visiting Cincinnati Reds to a 7-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Votto answered back-to-back...
NY Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Pitching matchups for series
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
In their chase for a playoff berth, the Mets are set to begin a crucial series against the Reds on Friday.
Pete Alonso’s mammoth Mets home run put him in rare company
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
Pete Alonso became acquainted with the nosebleed seats on Thursday.
AP source: Dodgers near megatrade for Nats' Scherzer, Turner | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers neared a monster trade for ace Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals late Thursday night, a person close to the deal
Walker’s strong pitching performance not enough for Syracuse Mets | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 4h
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – In just his second Triple-A start, Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Josh Walker took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning. After allowing a single with one-out i…
AL East-leading Red Sox get Schwarber in trade with Nats | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 6h
(AP) -- The Boston Red Sox got All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher late Thursday night.The trade was announced after the AL East-leading Red Sox l
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Friday 7/30/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 6h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at Sport...
RT @DCRonESPN: HOUR 2 WITH @ChrisCanty99 & @DanGraca: The #Yankees land Anthony Rizzo, we wait on the #Mets, reaction to the #NBADraft & Westbrook to the #Lakers? -7AM: @Buster_ESPN Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtK5LyP or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/dnrE5qutx2TV / Radio Network
Most significant questions in the final hours leading up to the trade deadline: 1. Who will land Craig Kimbrel? 2. Will the Giants respond to LAD, SD additions? 3. What will the Mets do? 4. Where does Kris Bryant land? 5. Will the Twins find a deal they like for Jose Berrios?Beat Writer / Columnist
Pete Alonso's mammoth Mets home run put him in rare company https://t.co/D46Z9Hhs4tBlogger / Podcaster
RT @davidaldridgedc: Brief timeout…a month ago, Kyle Schwarber was hitting multiple bombs every night, Strasburg looked a week or two away, Scherzer was dealing, Daniel Hudson and Brad Hand were closing games & the Nats were two games out of first. One month ago. Man.Blogger / Podcaster
