2 Reasons Phillies Were Smart To Add At Deadline

Jacob deGrom injury: NY Mets star out until September
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 3m
The Mets got some bad news on trade deadline day, as Jacob deGrom suffered a setback with his injury and is now out until September.
deGrom hits setback, likely out till September
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 10m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom has encountered a setback with his right forearm tightness, sustaining additional inflammation in his arm. The ace right-hander, who has a 1.08 ERA in his bid for a third NL Cy Young Award in four years, is being shut down from...
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets @ Daytona Tortugas - 7/30/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 10m
The St. Lucie Mets are on the road in Daytona to play the Tortug...
Mets' Jacob deGrom Shut Down for 2 Weeks After Inflammation in Arm Injury
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 12m
New York Mets star Jacob deGrom will be shut down for the next two weeks after suffering a setback while rehabbing a forearm strain, according to MLB .com's Anthony DiComo...
7/30/21 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 20m
The trade deadline has come and gone for the New York Mets (54-47), who now can focus on trying to close out their first division title since 2015 over the final two-plus months of the season. The …
Mets Make Roster Moves Ahead of Series Opener with Reds
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 25m
The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and to make room for the Mets’ new acquisitions, Javier Baez and Trevor Williams, the Mets made roster moves on Friday night.Per Anthony DiComo of M
Open thread: Mets vs. Reds, 7/30/21
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m
Carlos Carrasco makes his Mets debut in the series opener against the Reds.
