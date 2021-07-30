Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MMO Game Thread: Reds vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 37m

Friday, July 30, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Sonny Gray (2-6, 4.50) vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-0, -.--)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets are coming off of a t

MLB: Mets.com
63052097_thumbnail

deGrom hits setback, likely out till September

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom has encountered a setback with his right forearm tightness, sustaining additional inflammation in his arm. The ace right-hander, who has a 1.08 ERA in his bid for a third NL Cy Young Award in four years, is being shut down from...

Mack's Mets
61159402_thumbnail

Gameday: St. Lucie Mets @ Daytona Tortugas - 7/30/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3m

  The St. Lucie Mets are on the road in Daytona to play the Tortug...

Bleacher Report
63052072_thumbnail

Mets' Jacob deGrom Shut Down for 2 Weeks After Inflammation in Arm Injury

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 5m

New York Mets star Jacob deGrom will be shut down for the next two weeks after suffering a setback while rehabbing a forearm strain, according to MLB .com's Anthony DiComo...

Metstradamus
63051924_thumbnail

7/30/21 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 12m

The trade deadline has come and gone for the New York Mets (54-47), who now can focus on trying to close out their first division title since 2015 over the final two-plus months of the season. The …

Mets Merized
61483215_thumbnail

Mets Make Roster Moves Ahead of Series Opener with Reds

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 18m

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and to make room for the Mets’ new acquisitions, Javier Baez and Trevor Williams, the Mets made roster moves on Friday night.Per Anthony DiComo of M

Amazin' Avenue
63051773_thumbnail

Open thread: Mets vs. Reds, 7/30/21

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 19m

Carlos Carrasco makes his Mets debut in the series opener against the Reds.

Yardbarker
63051634_thumbnail

Two-time All-Star shortstop Trevor Story mad Rockies didn't trade him?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 26m

Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story had long been rumored to be on the move, but he stayed put in Colorado. It seems Story isn't too pleased about that.

The New York Times
63051334_thumbnail

Mets Acquire Javier Baez in Trade With Cubs

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 40m

In Javier Baez, the Mets acquired a power-hitting infielder with a slick glove, speed to spare and a longstanding relationship with Francisco Lindor.

