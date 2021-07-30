Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Gameday: St. Lucie Mets @ Daytona Tortugas - 7/30/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 7m

  The St. Lucie Mets are on the road in Daytona to play the Tortug...

MLB: Mets.com
deGrom hits setback, likely out till September

by: N/A MLB: Mets 7m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom has encountered a setback with his right forearm tightness, sustaining additional inflammation in his arm. The ace right-hander, who has a 1.08 ERA in his bid for a third NL Cy Young Award in four years, is being shut down from...

Bleacher Report
Mets' Jacob deGrom Shut Down for 2 Weeks After Inflammation in Arm Injury

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 9m

New York Mets star Jacob deGrom will be shut down for the next two weeks after suffering a setback while rehabbing a forearm strain, according to MLB .com's Anthony DiComo...

Metstradamus
7/30/21 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 16m

The trade deadline has come and gone for the New York Mets (54-47), who now can focus on trying to close out their first division title since 2015 over the final two-plus months of the season. The …

Mets Merized
Mets Make Roster Moves Ahead of Series Opener with Reds

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 22m

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and to make room for the Mets’ new acquisitions, Javier Baez and Trevor Williams, the Mets made roster moves on Friday night.Per Anthony DiComo of M

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Reds, 7/30/21

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 23m

Carlos Carrasco makes his Mets debut in the series opener against the Reds.

Yardbarker
Two-time All-Star shortstop Trevor Story mad Rockies didn't trade him?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 30m

Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story had long been rumored to be on the move, but he stayed put in Colorado. It seems Story isn't too pleased about that.

The New York Times
Mets Acquire Javier Baez in Trade With Cubs

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 44m

In Javier Baez, the Mets acquired a power-hitting infielder with a slick glove, speed to spare and a longstanding relationship with Francisco Lindor.

