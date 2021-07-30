Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
Joey Votto homers in seventh straight game as Reds top Mets, 6-2

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 45m

Joey Votto broke a franchise record with a home run in his seventh straight game as the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets, 6-2.

Film Room
Javier Báez on trade to the Mets | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Javier Báez discusses getting traded to the Mets, his time with the Cubs and more

Metstradamus
Back In Black ... As In Our Black Hearts

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m

I’m not sure if anybody is going to produce a five day special out of this trading deadline, but the only crying done tonight was by us. As you heard by now I’m sure, the Mets made a tr…

LOCALSYR
Syracuse Mets shutout the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders | WSYR

by: N/A LOCALSYR 5m

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Jesús Reyes delivered his best start of the season, throwing six scoreless innings to lead Syracuse to a 6-0 win over the Scran…

The Mets Police
Could Matt Harvey pitch well 3 games in a row? You’ll look!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

Every 5 or 6 days The Dark Knight returns!  The Real Deal has had two solid starts in a row, totally ruining my Matt Harvey recaps.  Surely he won’t do well three games in a row. In the 1st, …

Newsday
García 3-run HR as Brewers beat Toussaint and Braves 9-5 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 13m

(AP) -- Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame the worst start of the season by Corbin Burnes to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Friday night

USA Today
Votto homers in 7th straight game, Reds beat Mets 6-2

by: AP USA Today 15m

Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the...

Film Room
Jeff McNeil's backhanded play | 07/30/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 16m

Jeff McNeil makes a backhanded play and a beautiful throw from second base to secure an out

NBC Sports
Mets’ Jacob deGrom has arm inflammation, out at least 2 more weeks

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 18m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being shut down for at two more weeks because of inflammation in his right arm, making it unlikely he'll rejoin the NL East leaders before September.

