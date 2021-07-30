New York Mets
García 3-run HR as Brewers beat Toussaint and Braves 9-5 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 7m
(AP) -- Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame the worst start of the season by Corbin Burnes to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Friday night
Javier Báez on trade to the Mets | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Javier Báez discusses getting traded to the Mets, his time with the Cubs and more
Could Matt Harvey pitch well 3 games in a row? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Every 5 or 6 days The Dark Knight returns! The Real Deal has had two solid starts in a row, totally ruining my Matt Harvey recaps. Surely he won’t do well three games in a row. In the 1st, …
Votto homers in 7th straight game, Reds beat Mets 6-2
by: AP — USA Today 8m
Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the...
Jeff McNeil's backhanded play | 07/30/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 9m
Jeff McNeil makes a backhanded play and a beautiful throw from second base to secure an out
Mets’ Jacob deGrom has arm inflammation, out at least 2 more weeks
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 11m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being shut down for at two more weeks because of inflammation in his right arm, making it unlikely he'll rejoin the NL East leaders before September.
Pres Release: Reyes, Syracuse shut out Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6-0, on Friday night
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 23m
Jesús Reyes pitched six scoreless innings for Syracuse on Friday night (Herm Card). Syracuse, NY - Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Jesús R...
Lindor excited to have childhood friend Baez as Mets teammate | Mets News Conference
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 25m
Francisco Lindor talks about the Mets acquisition of childhood buddy Javier Baez, calling him a 'great person, a great baseball player, somebody who's going ...
RT @BackPageGuyNYDN: Here's our updated @nydnsports back page. @mets @cubs @yankees @mlb @mlbnetwork @apse_sportmedia #javybaez #anthonyrizzo https://t.co/OywFwqyjww https://t.co/Im7qP8jTJQBeat Writer / Columnist
"The guy loves the spotlight, so I think he'll thrive in New York" Scouts weigh in on the Mets' addition of Javier Baez (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/Gfw7SdVTlZTV / Radio Network
Is my TV super behind or are they actually leaving Abreu in this game…?Misc
RT @JConstantinides: @_nictro The other night JD Davis was up and some knuckle head said “Come on Ike Davis!” 😳Blogger / Podcaster
Shoulder high and @JoseAltuve27 STILL hit it out. 🤯Official Team Account
