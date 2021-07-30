New York Mets
Back In Black ... As In Our Black Hearts
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m
I’m not sure if anybody is going to produce a five day special out of this trading deadline, but the only crying done tonight was by us. As you heard by now I’m sure, the Mets made a tr…
Javier Báez on trade to the Mets | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Javier Báez discusses getting traded to the Mets, his time with the Cubs and more
Syracuse Mets shutout the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 4m
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Jesús Reyes delivered his best start of the season, throwing six scoreless innings to lead Syracuse to a 6-0 win over the Scran…
Could Matt Harvey pitch well 3 games in a row? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 11m
Every 5 or 6 days The Dark Knight returns! The Real Deal has had two solid starts in a row, totally ruining my Matt Harvey recaps. Surely he won’t do well three games in a row. In the 1st, …
García 3-run HR as Brewers beat Toussaint and Braves 9-5 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 13m
(AP) -- Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame the worst start of the season by Corbin Burnes to beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Friday night
Votto homers in 7th straight game, Reds beat Mets 6-2
by: AP — USA Today 15m
Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the...
Jeff McNeil's backhanded play | 07/30/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 16m
Jeff McNeil makes a backhanded play and a beautiful throw from second base to secure an out
Mets’ Jacob deGrom has arm inflammation, out at least 2 more weeks
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 17m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being shut down for at two more weeks because of inflammation in his right arm, making it unlikely he'll rejoin the NL East leaders before September.
