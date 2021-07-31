Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS New York
Mets Fall To Reds As Votto Homers In 7th Straight Game

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 4h

It was an up-and-down day for the Mets, who made a big deal to get Javier Báez from the Cubs and then revealed injured ace Jacob deGrom will be shut down for two more weeks.

New York Post
Mets’ Pete Alonso on how ‘Home Run Horse’ came to be

by: Jared Greenspan New York Post 41m

It’s been one week since the fabled Home Run Horse first appeared in the Mets dugout, fitted with a backwards cap and an orange and blue warm-up jacket.  According to Pete Alonso, the horse is a...

Pitcher List
Raisin' Cookie - Pitcher List

by: www.Facebook.com/PitcherList Pitcher List 3h

Nick Pollack reviews every starting pitcher performance from Friday.

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Reds 6, Mets 2 (7/30/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3h

Sportsnaut
WATCH: Joey Votto homers for 7th straight game as Reds sink Mets

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 3h

Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game and Jonathan India homered twice as the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 Friday night.

LOCALSYR
Syracuse Mets player spotlight: Vance Worley | WSYR

by: N/A LOCALSYR 3h

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the last 13 years, Syracuse Mets pitcher Vance Worley has been living out his dream as a professional baseball player. In 2008 Worley was drafted by the Philade…

cbc.ca
Canadian Joey Votto homers in 7th straight game, one shy of MLB record

by: The Associated Press CBC Sports 3h

Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night. Votto's solo homer to center field in the sixth inning extended the Reds' lead to 3-1.

The New York Extra
Baseball, Mets lose to the Reds 6-2

by: Neil@thenyextra.com The New York Extra 3h

The Mets pitching and bats dissapointed tonights big crowd at Citifield, by Neil Miller ,The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com Carlos Carrasco made his long delayed debut for the Mets tonight. And for a […]

Film Room
Francisco Lindor on Báez trade | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

Francisco Lindor discusses his excitement for the Mets acquiring Javier Báez in a trade with the Cubs

