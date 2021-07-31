New York Mets
Francisco Lindor on Báez trade | 07/31/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Francisco Lindor discusses his excitement for the Mets acquiring Javier Báez in a trade with the Cubs
Mets’ Pete Alonso on how ‘Home Run Horse’ came to be
by: Jared Greenspan — New York Post 41m
It’s been one week since the fabled Home Run Horse first appeared in the Mets dugout, fitted with a backwards cap and an orange and blue warm-up jacket. According to Pete Alonso, the horse is a...
Raisin' Cookie - Pitcher List
by: www.Facebook.com/PitcherList — Pitcher List 3h
Nick Pollack reviews every starting pitcher performance from Friday.
Gut Reaction: Reds 6, Mets 2 (7/30/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3h
WATCH: Joey Votto homers for 7th straight game as Reds sink Mets
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 3h
Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game and Jonathan India homered twice as the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 Friday night.
Syracuse Mets player spotlight: Vance Worley | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 3h
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the last 13 years, Syracuse Mets pitcher Vance Worley has been living out his dream as a professional baseball player. In 2008 Worley was drafted by the Philade…
Canadian Joey Votto homers in 7th straight game, one shy of MLB record
by: The Associated Press — CBC Sports 3h
Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night. Votto's solo homer to center field in the sixth inning extended the Reds' lead to 3-1.
Baseball, Mets lose to the Reds 6-2
by: Neil@thenyextra.com — The New York Extra 3h
The Mets pitching and bats dissapointed tonights big crowd at Citifield, by Neil Miller ,The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com Carlos Carrasco made his long delayed debut for the Mets tonight. And for a […]
