New York Mets

New York Post
Trevor Williams’ big Mets benefit is ‘a curse to him’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Trevor Williams was on the Mets’ radar last winter as a potential low-cost arm with a solid upside who could help in the rotation or bullpen. He signed a one-year deal with the Cubs for $2.5...

nj.com
3 Mets takeaways from trade for Cubs’ Javier Baez | What happens when Francisco Lindor comes back? - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 9s

Observations from the New York Mets' acquisition of Javier Baez ahead of Friday's MLB trade deadline.

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Brandon Nimmo Feels “Pinch” In Hamstring

by: Jordan Baron Mets Merized Online 23m

Happy Saturday, Mets fans!Brandon Nimmo suffered an injury on Friday, albeit this seems less serious than previous injuries to Met hitters.The outfielder felt a small "pinch," as Luis Roja

Amazin' Avenue
Bullpen and Bats Bad for Back in Black

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m

Carlos Carrasco pitched well in his Mets debut, but the Mets failed to capitalize on their opportunities offensively and the bullpen poured gasoline on the fire.

Metro News
MLB roundup: Joey Votto homers for 7th game in row - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 53m

Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game and Jonathan India went deep twice as the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 Friday night. Votto moved within one of the major league record for consecutive games with a homer. Dale...

Mack's Mets
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 7/31/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

  Good Morning.   Happy Birthday  Rene Rivera , Jake Ortega , and Jaylen Palmer . Mets get Javier Baez and Trev...

Sportsnaut
Chicago Cubs trade Javier Baez to New York Mets

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 2h

The New York Mets are finalizing a deal to acquire shortstop Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs, multiple outlets reported Friday.

BallNine
Beltin’ Melton

by: Kevin Czerwinski BallNine 2h

Boring is one thing that Bill Melton never was. He was an integral part of an exciting time in White Sox history and remains popular in the city, enjoying a long association with Chicago when he was just looking for a summer job.

