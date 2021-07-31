New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
3 Mets takeaways from trade for Cubs’ Javier Baez | What happens when Francisco Lindor comes back? - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
Observations from the New York Mets' acquisition of Javier Baez ahead of Friday's MLB trade deadline.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Morning Briefing: Brandon Nimmo Feels “Pinch” In Hamstring
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 26m
Happy Saturday, Mets fans!Brandon Nimmo suffered an injury on Friday, albeit this seems less serious than previous injuries to Met hitters.The outfielder felt a small "pinch," as Luis Roja
Bullpen and Bats Bad for Back in Black
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 37m
Carlos Carrasco pitched well in his Mets debut, but the Mets failed to capitalize on their opportunities offensively and the bullpen poured gasoline on the fire.
MLB roundup: Joey Votto homers for 7th game in row - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 56m
Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game and Jonathan India went deep twice as the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 Friday night. Votto moved within one of the major league record for consecutive games with a homer. Dale...
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 7/31/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Rene Rivera , Jake Ortega , and Jaylen Palmer . Mets get Javier Baez and Trev...
Chicago Cubs trade Javier Baez to New York Mets
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 2h
The New York Mets are finalizing a deal to acquire shortstop Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs, multiple outlets reported Friday.
Beltin’ Melton
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 2h
Boring is one thing that Bill Melton never was. He was an integral part of an exciting time in White Sox history and remains popular in the city, enjoying a long association with Chicago when he was just looking for a summer job.
Trevor Williams’ big Mets benefit is ‘a curse to him’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Trevor Williams was on the Mets’ radar last winter as a potential low-cost arm with a solid upside who could help in the rotation or bullpen. He signed a one-year deal with the Cubs for $2.5...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
It has to be Gabe Kapler.Your NL Manager of the Year would be... ?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Your NL Manager of the Year would be... ?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jessmendoza: KBO meets the Olympics and @USABaseball. Join us live on @NBCOlympics 🙌🏽⚾️ https://t.co/7VoBNGM60yBeat Writer / Columnist
-
While the Mets were distracting you with black uniforms you may not have heard JDG is out until September. But hey at least he threw 100 in March and against teenagers in a rehab start and the media fawned.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Cookie Carrasco made his Mets debut and let’s just ignore everything else that happened. https://t.co/vqxWvdTLuXBlogger / Podcaster
-
His very first pitch aside, Carlos Carrasco looked very strong in his Mets debut. The rest of the game, however, wasn’t great. https://t.co/XrCxVAHlL9Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets